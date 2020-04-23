MenuSearch

News & Tips: PMI's hit sentiment, AA, Taylor Wimpey & more

By Graeme Davies

Equities in London are up, but only marginally as understandably weak PMI data holds back sentiment.Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'The economic damage from these lockdowns is still providing some remarkably ugly numbers, but I think equity markets have already discounted the worst. France’s services PMI slid to 10.4 in April, while the composite index slipped to 11.2 vs 26 forecast. Germany’s composite PMI was a little better, but services were also uber-weak at 15.9. This follows some hideous PMIs overnight as Japan’s services PMI sank to its weakest since 2007. It’s notable that the severe lockdown measures that we have across Europe are not in place in Japan. Australia’s services survey down to a record low 19.6, but Australian exports climbed 29 per cent in March thanks to a bounce back in iron ore shipments to China after a sharp decline in January and February.' For Neil's full article, click here. 

