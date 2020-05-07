MenuSearch

News & Tips: Stocks shrug off BoE, SuperDry, Rolls Royce, AA & more

By Graeme Davies

Shares in London look set to end the week in positive territory despite some frankly shocking economic forecasts from the Bank of England this morning. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'The assessment of the economy from the Bank is grim. The BoE said indicators of UK demand have generally stabilised at “very low levels” with a reduction in the level of household consumption of around 30 per cent.  “Consumer confidence has declined markedly, and housing market activity has practically ceased,” the MPC statement noted. Company sales are seen –45 per cent in Q2, with business investment –50 per cent. 

In a ‘plausible illustrative economic scenario’, the BoE forecasts a fall in UK-weighted world growth from 2 per cent in 2019 to -13 per cent in 2020, before bouncing back 14 per cent in 2021 and 4 per cent in 2022. Andrew Bailey, the new governor, said there will be some long-term damage to the capacity of the economy, but in the illustrative scenario, these are judged to be relatively small. The Bank seems to be in the –V-shaped reovery camp.' 

For Neil's full article, click here and For Chris Dillow's assessment of whether we are due a V or L shaped recovery, click here.

