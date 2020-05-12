MenuSearch

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Mixed markets, Wm Morrison, Standard Life Aberdeen & more

By Graeme Davies

Shares in London are mixed with the FTSE100 up a little but mid and small caps in arrears. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Stock markets are in a bit of a muddle right now. On the one hand there are signs of economies emerging from stasis. New York governor Cuomo says three regions of the state will reopen this weekend. England has moved from ‘stay home’ to ‘stay alert’, Europe is reopening: there is light at the end of the tunnel, and markets are always first to move. Massive stimulus from central banks and governments helps, too.' For Neil's full article, click here

