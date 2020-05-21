MenuSearch

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Equities fall back, Aviva, Whitbread & more

By Graeme Davies

Investors are in more circumspect mood with the FTSE100 and FTSE250 both selling off this morning. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Markets remain choppy as investors play the waiting game, whilst oil prices have risen again as inventory data painted a bullish picture. PMIs from Europe this morning show improvement but coming off an exceptionally low base in April. Germany’s services PMI jumped from 16.2 to 31.4. France’s rose from 10.2 to 29.4. It’s a step in the right direction, but remember how these PMIs are calculated – respondents can only answer if the state of their industry is better, worse or the same as the month before. Contraction is still the state of play. Overnight data showed Japan’s exports down 21.9 per cent, the worst decline since 2009; whilst South Korean exports also plunged.

Stocks rose yesterday but eased back today as Asian trade data worried investors. The S&P 500 hit its best intra-day level since March 6th at 2980 (2985 on March 6th was the high), closing at 2971 vs the close of 2972 on that day. The 200-day simple moving average sits just above but the 100-day line has provided the topside resistance for the last two sessions. Futures indicate a lower open. The FTSE 100 rose 1 per cent on Wednesday but handed back the gains at the open as European stocks faded.' For Neil's full article, click here. 

