Synairgen trials treatment for Covid-19

Think tank the Milken Institute is currently tracking over 200 potential Covid-19 treatments. One such candidate is SNG001, an inhalable drug produced by Aim-listed biotech minnow Synairgen (SNG). Following news in mid-March that SNG001 had been approved for testing in hospital patients, the shares have been on a tear, more than doubling in value to 50p.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe