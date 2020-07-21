Yamana Gold returning with hopes of institutional uplift

Canadian company Yamana Gold (Can:YRI) will once again hang out its shingle in London, pitching a lower-risk gold portfolio than that offered by the incumbent Russia- and Africa-focused miners. Its mines are all in the Americas, ranging from a Quebec operation to one in Chile’s south.

