Yamana Gold returning with hopes of institutional uplift

Canadian company Yamana Gold (Can:YRI) will once again hang out its shingle in London, pitching a lower-risk gold portfolio than that offered by the incumbent Russia- and Africa-focused miners. Its mines are all in the Americas, ranging from a Quebec operation to one in Chile’s south.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis