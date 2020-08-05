MenuSearch

Will government stimulus head off housing market challenges?

Will government stimulus head off housing market challenges?

By Emma Powell

Industry statistics have indicated a flurry of activity in the weeks since the housing market emerged from lockdown, but the government is not fooled that its longer-term health is assured. HM Treasury has thrown cash at the property market in an effort to stir up transactions in the coming months, unveiling a package of stimulus measures including raising the stamp duty threshold, extending the current Help to Buy scheme and allocating £360m for the building of new homes on brownfield sites.

