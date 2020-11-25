Not your normal finance show: DIY-ing to get back to normality

2020 has been a difficult year for many industries, but one that has bucked the trend is the home improvement sector. It makes sense - most people have had more time at home than ever before, and more free time in general to make changes.

In this podcast we'll be speaking to Will Jones from the British Home Enhancement Trade Association, and the chief executive of Travis Perkins, Nick Roberts, to really dig into the new trends people are DIY-ing to get involved with.

Buy into the Kingfisher turnaround

Kingfisher shares have surged during the pandemic, as a boom in lockdown DIY drives analyst upgrades. While this momentum is unlikely to last, the shares remain decently valued.

Will the construction recovery prove short-lived?

Travis Perkins is the UK’s largest distributor of building materials. With its customer base spanning large contractors, housebuilders and tradespeople, it is a key player in the construction supply chain and a good indicator of how the wider sector is faring.