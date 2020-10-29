MenuSearch

Join us now

Market Outlook 

Market Outlook: Stocks try to steady after sell-off

Market Outlook: Stocks try to steady after sell-off

By Neil Wilson

What did I miss? Markets in Europe steadied but failed to really bounce after a brutal sell-off on Wednesday saw all the major indices deeply in the red and trading at levels not seen for some time. The instigation of second national lockdowns in Germany and France rattled markets. Election nerves may also be present, particularly as the path to a stimulus package in the US will not become clear until after the results are known. We know that governments are supportive of business, but we also know it was a long slog out of lockdown last time and won’t be easy this time. Markets had become a little complacent about the recovery and secondary lockdowns tell a different story – it will be rocky and uneven.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Market Outlook

  1. Market Outlook: European stocks slide, Next upgrades but expects lockdown blow

  2. Market Outlook: HSBC and BP shares rally, European equities struggle

  3. Market Outlook: Stocks slip despite vaccine positives, banks up & more

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Does BP’s 26-year low represent opportunity for traders?

  2. Results 

    ITM Power raises £165m as losses widen

  3. Company News 

    Lloyds sees 'recovery' ahead

  4. Company News 

    Shell ups dividend despite tumbling earnings

  5. Asset Allocation 

    Portfolios for ageing brains

More on Market Outlook

Market Outlook 

Market Outlook: European stocks slide, Next upgrades but expects lockdown blow

The US Presidential election is less than a week away

Market Outlook: European stocks slide, Next upgrades but expects lockdown blow

Market Outlook 

Market Outlook: HSBC and BP shares rally, European equities struggle

Market Outlook: HSBC and BP shares rally, European equities struggle

Market Outlook 

Market Outlook: Stocks slip despite vaccine positives, banks up & more

Market Outlook: Stocks slip despite vaccine positives, banks up & more

Market Outlook 

Market Outlook: US economy shrinks, Big Tech, NatWest, IAG & more

Market Outlook: US economy shrinks, Big Tech, NatWest, IAG & more

Market Outlook 

Market Outlook: Stocks tread ranges ahead of Fed decision, HSBC & Segro

Market Outlook: Stocks tread ranges ahead of Fed decision, HSBC & Segro

More from The Trader

The Trader 

Does BP’s 26-year low represent opportunity for traders?

Michael Taylor looks back at the charts to see if the oil major is worth a contrarian trade

Michael Taylor

Market Outlook 

Market Outlook: European stocks slide, Next upgrades but expects lockdown blow

Market Outlook: European stocks slide, Next upgrades but expects lockdown blow

Market Outlook 

Market Outlook: HSBC and BP shares rally, European equities struggle

Market Outlook: HSBC and BP shares rally, European equities struggle

Market Outlook 

Market Outlook: Stocks slip despite vaccine positives, banks up & more

Market Outlook: Stocks slip despite vaccine positives, banks up & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Barclays beats and leads bank stocks higher, McCarthy & Stone takeover & more

Market Outlook: Barclays beats and leads bank stocks higher, McCarthy & Stone takeover & more

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now