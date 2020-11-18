Ideas Farm: UK flicks the Vs

- Three reasons the UK indices are storming ahead this month
- One reason there could be more good news to come
- Hope for a Santa Claus rally
- Loads of idea generating data
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Six small-cap value picks
A housebuilder to play the seasonal sector rally, a crude palm oil producer benefiting from the sharp rally in CPO prices, a tech company that has just sold off a major holding for a massive premium and more
Simon Thompson