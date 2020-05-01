Phil Oakley: Investors must adapt to a changing world

Humans have always been adapting to change. It’s one of the reasons they have prospered for so long. Yet there is no doubt in my mind that the coronavirus will change the world as we know it forever and that we will adapt.
Humans have always been adapting to change. It’s one of the reasons they have prospered for so long. Yet there is no doubt in my mind that the coronavirus will change the world as we know it forever and that we will adapt.
Full access for just £3.37 a week:
• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office
Simon Thompson
In search of yield
Four small-cap companies offering decent investment opportunities
Simon Thompson