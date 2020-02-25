MenuSearch

Market Outlook: Japan detects coronavirus cases in 16 different prefectures

The Trader

Following Monday’s public holiday for the Emperor’s birthday, Japan official Shigeru Omi of the Japan Community Health Care Organisation said today: ‘’We are at the crossroads. Local transmission is already going on’’ as 160 confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported in 16 different prefectures. Like those in Europe and the US yesterday, stocks in Tokyo and Osaka tumbled, partly because they were catching up.

