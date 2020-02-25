Market Outlook: Japan detects coronavirus cases in 16 different prefectures

Following Monday’s public holiday for the Emperor’s birthday, Japan official Shigeru Omi of the Japan Community Health Care Organisation said today: ‘’We are at the crossroads. Local transmission is already going on’’ as 160 confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported in 16 different prefectures. Like those in Europe and the US yesterday, stocks in Tokyo and Osaka tumbled, partly because they were catching up.
