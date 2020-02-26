Market Outlook: EU’s 42-page negotiating mandate published yesterday

Ambassadors from the remaining 27 EU countries yesterday published the outlines of their negotiating stance, and once again reminded that the process would be ‘’very hard’’ and might fail if the Irish border isn’t secured. Reuters reports. Some say their section on financial services is particularly vague with no date for an ‘assessment of equivalence’’. Britain publishes its stance tomorrow. Separately, Barney Reynolds, specialist financial regulation lawyer at Shearman & Sterling, believes that UK supervision of many of the EU’s biggest banks ‘’has protected the world’s financial markets from significant oversights in EU law’’ because EU financial regulations misrepresent the risk levels of Eurozone debt.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register