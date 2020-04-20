MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Small-cap recovery buys

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Pennant (PEN:34.5p), an Aim-traded supplier of products and services that train and assist engineers in the defence and civilian sectors, delivered the annual results I had previewed a few months ago (‘Follow the insiders’, 24 February 2020). However, the share price has been hit on concerns relating to the Covid-19 impact on the company’s operations. They are being massively overplayed.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Stock picking for bear market gains

  2. COVID-19: Watkin Jones’ business model offers protection

  3. Deep value buying opportunities

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Oil slumps, Aston Martin, Redrow & more

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Stock picking for bear market gains

  3. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  4. Portfolio Clinic 

    Should I sell Scottish Mortgage and beef up ESG?

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Front-month oil sinks, equities tentatively higher

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Stock picking for bear market gains

Simon highlights six buying opportunities that offer a decent ‘margin of safety’ in his small-cap hunting ground.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

COVID-19: Watkin Jones’ business model offers protection

The property development group’s low risk defensive growth business model means that profits have simply been delayed, not lost

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Deep value buying opportunities

Four companies that have been materially de-rated in the market sell-off and offer strong rebound potential

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Mission reveals Covid-19 action plan

The UK advertising and marketing specialist has taken sensible measures to combat the impact on its business of the global lockdown

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Four companies offering value opportunities

Who is trading on anomalous discounts to the value of their underlying assets?

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Front-month oil sinks, equities tentatively higher

Oil's slide to a new decades-long low is holding equities back

Market Outlook: Front-month oil sinks, equities tentatively higher

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Crony capitalism alive and thriving but some shares are interesting

Crony capitalism alive and thriving but some shares are interesting
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks rally on drug hopes, oil legs it lower

Market Outlook: Stocks rally on drug hopes, oil legs it lower

The Trader 

Through the Blue Prism

There are two potential trading opportunities in the shares of this robotic automation company

Michael Taylor

The Editor 

Build back better

Covid-19 has highlighted many weaknesses and the case for much-needed reform

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now