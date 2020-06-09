The pubs may be reopening but investors have little to drink to

Pubs and bars were struggling to make decent profits before the coronavirus arrived. It may be even harder for them to do so when they are allowed to open their doors again.
Economic Indicators
Next week's economics: 15-19 June
Next week will bring news of rising UK unemployment, but also perhaps some reasons for optimism, too.
Chris Dillow