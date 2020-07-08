Updated Market Outlook: Mini-budget, mini ambition, Astra, Boohoo & more

Updated 3pm
Was this really the moment that we learned what the Treasury has spent months working on to get the economy moving again? Without wishing to sound too mean spirited, it appeared somewhat more reactive than proactive – a therapeutic not a vaccine. £10 off your lunch in August (only Mon-Wed) does not speak to much global ambition.
