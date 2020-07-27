Market Outlook: Blue chips fade on travel fears, gold shines, Ryanair, AstraZeneca & more

A potent mix of resurgent coronavirus worries and trade war fears is weighing heavily on investor sentiment and sent gold soaring to a new record high this morning.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Trader
Synairgen shows how to play soaring prices
Michael Taylor explains his strategy for trading ultra-volatile shares
Michael Taylor