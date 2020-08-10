Targeting tech stocks

Aim-traded BigBlu Broadband (BBB:99p), a provider of alternative superfast satellite, fixed wireless and 4G/5G broadband products, is crystallising the value created in its European satellite operations, deleveraging the balance sheet and recycling some of the cash proceeds raised into its higher-growth activities.
Simon Thompson
Targeting value plays
Simon Thompson highlights several value opportunities that also provide a decent income stream and earnings growth potential, too
Simon Thompson