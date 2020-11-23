MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Bagging a value stock hat-trick

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson
Bagging a value stock hat-trick
  • Strong forward sales for 2021 financial year
  • Intention to pay full-year dividend in line with 2 times cover 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Four tech companies with high growth potential

  2. Six small-cap value picks

  3. Five small-caps for value and more

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Four tech companies with high growth potential

  2. Results 

    A Sage reminder: software is a mixed bag

  3. Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

    Keep an eye on the pound and trust in quality shares

    Alpha

  4. Company News 

    Government-backed scheme trains 1% of border agents for post-Brexit

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Another Monday morning, another positive vaccine update for markets, Cineworld jumps

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Four tech companies with high growth potential

Simon Thompson taps into climate change, 5G, cyber security, mobile payment platforms and more with a quartet of technology companies

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Six small-cap value picks

A housebuilder to play the seasonal sector rally, a crude palm oil producer benefiting from the sharp rally in CPO prices, a tech company that has just sold off a major holding for a massive premium and more

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Five small-caps for value and more

Simon Thompson finds five small-cap companies that not only offer value, but look well placed to deliver decent returns for shareholders both during and after the Covid-19 pandemic

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Technology stocks for the new ‘normal’

Six technology stocks are trading well through the Covid-19 pandemic and are well placed to prosper in the new ‘normal’

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

Two technology companies are trading on massive share price discounts to net asset value even though the directors are looking to realise significant shareholder value

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Another Monday morning, another positive vaccine update for markets, Cineworld jumps

More positive vaccine data has given London's equity markets a lift at the start of the week

Market Outlook: Another Monday morning, another positive vaccine update for markets, Cineworld jumps

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Keep an eye on the pound and trust in quality shares

Keep an eye on the pound and trust in quality shares
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks consolidate November gains as Tesla hits record, Sage, Hochschild & more

Market Outlook: Stocks consolidate November gains as Tesla hits record, Sage, Hochschild & more

Mr Bearbull 

Laggards to lift off

Stock market laggards look set to lift off – but only those with special merits hidden within

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

The Editor 

Vaccines and value

The government's announcement of a green industrial revolution highlights the sustainability issues many industries still need to address

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now