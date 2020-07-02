MenuSearch

Join us now

Shares 

Wirecard fallout: a history of corporate deception

Wirecard fallout: a history of corporate deception

By Megan Boxall

Wirecard has announced it will file for insolvency. “Europe’s greatest fintech” – as it was described as it reached a peak market capitalisation of more than €24bn (£22bn) in August 2018 – has been finally brought to its knees after an investigation spanning more than half a decade.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Shares

  1. This IC newsletter is changing

  2. Further Reading: O’Shaughnessy’s guide to small-caps

  3. Further reading: Turn down the volume

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bargain shares opportunities

  2. Company News 

    SSP set to cut more than half of UK jobs

  3. Directors Deals 

    Departing National Express chief executive sells down

  4. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Profit from the home working boom

    Alpha

  5. Managing Your Money 

    How to review your investment portfolio

More on Shares

Shares 

This IC newsletter is changing

We want to bring you the best of the Investors Chronicle’s companies analysis on a timely basis

Shares 

Further Reading: O’Shaughnessy’s guide to small-caps

Further Reading: O’Shaughnessy’s guide to small-caps

Shares 

Further reading: Turn down the volume

Further reading: Turn down the volume

Shares 

Activist investor buys stake in Pearson

Activist investor buys stake in Pearson

Shares 

How to invest in the US

How to invest in the US

More from Education

Education 

Further reading: is value investing due to rebound?

O'Shaughnessy Asset Management's head of research argues that value investing outperforms over the longer term

Further reading: is value investing due to rebound?

Managing Your Money 

How to get the best possible pension

How to get the best possible pension

Education 

Accounting that counts: Go with the cash flow

Accounting that counts: Go with the cash flow

Investing in Asia 

Accessing growth and income

Accessing growth and income

Shares 

Further Reading: O’Shaughnessy’s guide to small-caps

Further Reading: O’Shaughnessy’s guide to small-caps

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now