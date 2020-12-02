Future Investing: Making tech work for you 3 December 2020

FutureInvesting is Investors Chronicle’s event series for young professionals. Learn how to create (or grow) your investment portfolio to achieve financial security over the long run. With an abundance of investment platforms and advice out there, it can be difficult to decide where to begin.

This free event will:

- Give you the knowledge you need to make your first investment, choose the right platform and manage your portfolio

- Teach you how to choose the best investments to suit your goals

- Allow you to hear the insights of Investors Chronicle journalists and independent industry experts

- and offer you the opportunity to direct your questions to them

Details on this edition of FutureInvesting:In what feels like a maizefield of digital investment platforms on offer, it can be difficult to choose which best suits your needs. Whether it's investing pennies from your morning coffee or handing over power to an AI assistant, all claim to have the most effective way to invest and grow your capital.

Hear from our expert panel on how to best select which digital platform to use, what to look out for and how to make the most of the latest technologies around.