MenuSearch

Join us now

Events 

Future Investing: Making tech work for you 3 December 2020

Future Investing: Making tech work for you 3 December 2020

By IC Events

FutureInvesting is Investors Chronicle’s event series for young professionals. Learn how to create (or grow) your investment portfolio to achieve financial security over the long run. With an abundance of investment platforms and advice out there, it can be difficult to decide where to begin.

This free event will:

- Give you the knowledge you need to make your first investment, choose the right platform and manage your portfolio

- Teach you how to choose the best investments to suit your goals

- Allow you to hear the insights of Investors Chronicle journalists and independent industry experts

- and offer you the opportunity to direct your questions to them

Details on this edition of FutureInvesting:In what feels like a maizefield of digital investment platforms on offer, it can be difficult to choose which best suits your needs. Whether it's investing pennies from your morning coffee or handing over power to an AI assistant, all claim to have the most effective way to invest and grow your capital.

Hear from our expert panel on how to best select which digital platform to use, what to look out for and how to make the most of the latest technologies around.

More on Events

  1. Upcoming live webinar: A 2021 Outlook 4 December

  2. Women's Investment Club 12 November 2020

  3. Investment Trusts Week 23-27 November

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Are UK equities about to shine? Vaccine approval, G4S, Avon Rubber & more

  2. Simon Thompson 

    A quartet of value opportunities

  3. The Trader 

    Brown Group could bring plus-sized profits

  4. Education 

    SIPPs: The best low cost platforms

  5. Company News 

    Is Mike Ashley the saviour of the UK high street?

More on Events

Events 

Upcoming live webinar: A 2021 Outlook 4 December

Join us as we look ahead at the main themes and challenges for investors in 2021

Upcoming live webinar: A 2021 Outlook 4 December

Events 

Women's Investment Club 12 November 2020

Women's Investment Club 12 November 2020

Events 

Investment Trusts Week 23-27 November

Investment Trusts Week 23-27 November

Events 

IC Top Rated Webinars 30 October - 9 December 2020

IC Top Rated Webinars 30 October - 9 December 2020

Events 

Playing Politics

Playing Politics

More from Education

Events 

Upcoming live webinar: A 2021 Outlook 4 December

Join us as we look ahead at the main themes and challenges for investors in 2021

Upcoming live webinar: A 2021 Outlook 4 December

Education 

International Investing: Best DIY platforms

International Investing: Best DIY platforms

Education 

IC Top Rated: The UK's best investment platforms

IC Top Rated: The UK's best investment platforms

Education 

SIPPs: The best low cost platforms

SIPPs: The best low cost platforms

Education 

Stocks and shares ISAs: the best DIY platforms

Stocks and shares ISAs: the best DIY platforms

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now