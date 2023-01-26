The Squeeze: Deglobalisation will eventually cost you money

Deglobalisation was always going to come at a cost but we're only just finding out exactly how much.

The West has taken cheap international labour for granted for the past few decades but Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) latest results give an insight into how painful reorganising supply chains will be.

TSMC is the largest manufacturer of microchips in the world and got to this position because of globalisation and a stable world order. It doesn’t design chips; it just makes them, and a lot of them. In fact, it has more than 50 per cent of the global market. When it comes to advanced chips, up to 90 per cent of them are produced in Taiwan. For comparison, OPEC produces just 40 per cent of the world’s oil.