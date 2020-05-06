Don't discount bonds as a source of income

Generating income from investments is only getting harder as the coronavirus crisis progresses. Link Asset Services has predicted that UK dividends could fall by between 27 and 51 per cent this year, with the recent Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) cut proving to be just one example of a wider trend.
If investment trusts with revenue reserves offer some solace, even some of these are struggling to pay out the income they originally planned to.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis