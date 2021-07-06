/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Bargain shares: Tapping into high-growth technology stocks

A little known technology venture capital company has been making huge returns from investing in high-growth, internet-based companies.
Bargain shares: Tapping into high-growth technology stocks
July 6, 2021
  • 286 per cent valuation uplift on PandaDoc holding.
  • 306 per cent valuation uplift on 3S Money Club holding.
  • Exit from Klear at 232 per cent premium to carrying value.
  • $10m invested across nine investments since 25 March.
  • Debt free balance sheet with US$22.8m of cash to invest.

TMT Investments (TMT:1,130¢), a venture capital company that invests in high-growth, internet-based companies, has produced some eye-catching valuation uplifts in its latest portfolio update.

TMT’s fifth largest portfolio holding, proposal automation and contract management software provider, PandaDoc, has not only been attracting increasing interest from clients looking to remotely manage their selling processes “from propose to close”, but from investors, too. TMT’s 1.55 per cent stake in the company was last revalued up by 63 per cent from US$2.2m to US$3.6m following Pandadoc’s equity fundraising in August 2020, a hefty return on the company’s US$0.4m original investment made in July 2014. It is now a multi-bagger as Pandadoc’s latest equity funding round places a value of US$14m on the stake, representing 7.4 per cent of TMT’s US$190m portfolio valuation. There should be more upside to come, too.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data