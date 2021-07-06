Bargain shares: Tapping into high-growth technology stocks

286 per cent valuation uplift on PandaDoc holding.

306 per cent valuation uplift on 3S Money Club holding.

Exit from Klear at 232 per cent premium to carrying value.

$10m invested across nine investments since 25 March.

Debt free balance sheet with US$22.8m of cash to invest.

TMT Investments (TMT:1,130¢), a venture capital company that invests in high-growth, internet-based companies, has produced some eye-catching valuation uplifts in its latest portfolio update.

TMT’s fifth largest portfolio holding, proposal automation and contract management software provider, PandaDoc, has not only been attracting increasing interest from clients looking to remotely manage their selling processes “from propose to close”, but from investors, too. TMT’s 1.55 per cent stake in the company was last revalued up by 63 per cent from US$2.2m to US$3.6m following Pandadoc’s equity fundraising in August 2020, a hefty return on the company’s US$0.4m original investment made in July 2014. It is now a multi-bagger as Pandadoc’s latest equity funding round places a value of US$14m on the stake, representing 7.4 per cent of TMT’s US$190m portfolio valuation. There should be more upside to come, too.