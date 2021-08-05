Medtronic en route to recovery

- The New York-quoted company specialises in medical devices across a range of areas, from cardiac health to diabetes
- Under new management, it has restructured with a greater focus on innovation and R&D
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Encouraging growth targets
- Diversified across multiple specialisms and regions
- Demand buoyed by ageing populations
- Fund managers' favourite
Bear points
- Remains vulnerable to pandemic-induced disruption
- Significant competition in medical devices and robotic surgery
As Covid-19 swept across the globe during spring last year, hospitals were forced to redirect their resources towards the front line of the pandemic. The upshot was that many non-urgent treatments were postponed or cancelled – creating enormous waiting lists. In England alone, 5.1m people were waiting to start treatment at the end of April 2021 – something the British Medical Association called the "strongest indicator yet that the immense backlog of care is dangerously close to crippling our health service”.