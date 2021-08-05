Medtronic en route to recovery

The New York-quoted company specialises in medical devices across a range of areas, from cardiac health to diabetes

Under new management, it has restructured with a greater focus on innovation and R&D

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Encouraging growth targets

Diversified across multiple specialisms and regions

Demand buoyed by ageing populations

Fund managers' favourite Bear points Remains vulnerable to pandemic-induced disruption

Significant competition in medical devices and robotic surgery

As Covid-19 swept across the globe during spring last year, hospitals were forced to redirect their resources towards the front line of the pandemic. The upshot was that many non-urgent treatments were postponed or cancelled – creating enormous waiting lists. In England alone, 5.1m people were waiting to start treatment at the end of April 2021 – something the British Medical Association called the "strongest indicator yet that the immense backlog of care is dangerously close to crippling our health service”.