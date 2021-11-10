Spotting recovery potential

We have had COP26 these past two weeks. The UN Climate Change Conference where hundreds of global leaders and other people more important than us fly in on their private jets to ‘come together’ and lecture us all about climate change. I understand why many politicians may need to fly private for their own safety, but it does stink of a bit of “Let them eat cake” as we’re told to make smarter choices regarding our cars, eating and energy habits.

That said, there is a definite theme towards protecting the planet. Whether you believe in climate change or not it doesn’t matter – that’s where the money flows are starting to go. My article a few weeks back ‘A trading play on long-term energy trends’ (29 September 2021) on Yellow Cake (YCA) has already seen a significant strengthening in the thesis. Uranium has continued to rise, Rolls-Royce (RR.) is developing mini nuclear reactors, and China is planning at least 150 new nuclear reactors.

The London rental market is also going well despite many people saying Londoners would leave never to return. If they did, they’ve been replaced, as there is plenty of activity for companies such as Foxtons (FOXT) and Savills (SVS). London is getting back to normal and with hospitality companies performing strongly it suggests there is still plenty of pent-up demand – especially coming into the strong Christmas quarter.