Bargain Shares: A trio of value plays

One of my favourite stock-picking strategies is to seek out companies priced below book value and sum-of-the-parts valuations. However, the skill is to identify catalysts to narrow the valuation gap, and within a reasonable timeframe.

A good example is Palace Capital (PCA:284p), a high-yielding regional commercial property Reit with a portfolio bias towards regional offices, industrial warehouses and retail warehouses. A key bull point when I initiated coverage, at 218p, was the potential for Palace to deleverage its balance sheet through asset sales at favourable prices (Alpha Research: ‘A Reit royal value play’, 11 March 2021).

By realising £31.5mn of proceeds through the sale of 14 commercial properties in the 12 months to 31 March 2022, Palace’s management has overdelivered on their £30mn target. Moreover, the disposals have been made 20 per cent above book value, highlighting conservative carrying values.