Investment trust portfolio: Crises and opportunities

We live in interesting times. Markets are volatile as they accommodate various challenging scenarios. Perhaps the main concern relates to policymakers being behind the curve in responding to rising inflation and the likelihood of further, if not steep, interest rate rises as central banks play catch-up. There is blood on the streets and the sticking plasters are out. But markets need to be convinced of more fundamental government reforms if they are to look through the smoke and rally on a sustained basis. Meanwhile, value is beginning to emerge in the investment trust sector for those with long-term horizons, but selectivity is key.