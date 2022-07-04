/
Welcome to the no-thought portfolio 2.0

Our long-running quarterly rotation portfolio is in new hands
July 4, 2022

You might think the handover of the Investors’ Chronicle’s no-thought portfolio would need little if any explanation. If thinking isn’t required, then what is there to say?

However, the quarterly six-in-one stock screen – formerly known as Chris Dillow’s Benchmark Portfolio after our long-serving and recently retired economics writer – is itself the product of plenty of thoughts, assumptions, research, and judgment. At some level, any choice involves thought.

Chris, like any good Marxist, would surely recognise that a claim to preference-free objective reason is itself a form of ideology. But I digress.

