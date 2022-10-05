An earnings upgrade cycle bucking the trend

Since my last article ‘Exploiting the triumph of optimism’ (31 August 2022), the market has tumbled further, prompting people to start asking if it’s the bottom. Who knows? Maybe, and maybe not. But what we can safely assume is that things can always (though hopefully not) get worse. It would be great to see a positive conclusion to the end of the Russo-Ukrainian war which would set some certainty in the market. It would also give us a base for a new bull market. Great territory gains have been made in the last month but what will happen yet is still anyone’s guess.

My plan remains much of the same. Buy what goes up, and sell what goes down. Trying to average losers is a mug’s game (I accept that investors may think differently, and quite rightly so, as investing is a different sport completely to trading) and what halves can always halve again, and halve again from there.

One weapon in my trading arsenal which has come in useful during this bear market is the use of the short trade which is a bet on falling share prices.