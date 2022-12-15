Europe faces mounting challenges

Recession expected

US subsidies response needed

A year on from our last Europe outlook, the energy crisis and elevated inflation remain the central issues for the continent. These problems have increased in severity several times over because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact of the war on utility prices and supply chains. And an additional headache for 2023 has emerged in the form of trade hostilities with the US, as western nations battle over subsidies and attracting capital flows into the green tech companies of the future.

But despite geopolitical and economic trade headwinds, there are still attractive investment options in Europe. The continent looks notably cheap – European equities at their largest discount to US stocks in over five years, according to Jupiter Asset Management fund managers Mark Nichols and Mark Heslop, a position they consider “extreme”.