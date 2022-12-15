Is Japan's time to shine finally nearing?

It has become an annual parlour game to guess whether the Nikkei will shake off the sclerotic lethargy of the past 30 years and finally consign the memory of the 1989 stock market bust to history. Last year looked relatively promising, with the index breaking through the 30,000 points barrier for the first time since Wham! had regular number one hits. Unfortunately, with the dollar strengthening against the yen over the course of 2022, the stock market has resumed its more typical range-trading behaviour as liquidity found its way into dollar-denominated accounts.

Still, being barely 4 per cent down for the year compares favourably with most major indices and perhaps highlights some of the features that make the Nikkei 225 comparable in some ways to the FTSE 100, aside from the obvious parallel of both being based in island nations with ageing populations.

In many ways, Japan is as dependent on the reopening of its society after the impact of the Covid pandemic as China, although it is further along in this process. The country is far ahead of its immediate neighbours in opening up and this should boost corporate profits in 2023 as the domestic economy recovers. In fact, Japan may be heading for that very rare commodity over the past 30 years – a period of sustained price inflation across most parts of the economy. The Bank of Japan forecasts inflation of 1.6 per cent next year as price rises become more entrenched. Observers have always said that a bout of inflation would be good for jump-starting the country's domestic spending notwithstanding the fact this estimated price growth pales in comparison to rates seen elsewhere this year.