How to know whether to pay off your mortgage or invest

Investment returns outstrip mortgage rates in the long term

Overpaying your mortgage first and investing later can pay off in certain circumstances

The right strategy can help your investment returns outgrow your debt

The choice between investing and paying off your mortgage used to be a no-brainer: at a time of steady stock market returns and cheap debt, in most circumstances it made financial sense to invest first and clear your mortgage later. But now that interest rates are higher, if you are approaching the end of a fixed-rate deal and face a rise in mortgage costs, paying down some of the debt sounds more sensible.

However, over the long term, investing first is still likely to be more profitable in many cases unless your mortgage rate is consistently higher than your investment returns and you invest an amount equal to what your mortgage bills were, after the debt is cleared. In the table, available to download below, research by investment platform Interactive Investor runs the numbers for a range of different scenarios to help you figure what might be the best option for your circumstances.