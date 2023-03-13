A lowly rated technology group offering a prospective 5.5% yield

Pre-tax profit up 5 per cent to $4.3mn on 7 per cent higher revenue of $46.3mn

Strong growth in Summit electronics and antenna divisions

Price increases at Mottech water management business to improve its profitability

Israel-based technology group MTI Wireless Edge (MWE:48p) delivered a robust set of annual results despite facing currency headwinds, exiting its Russian electronic distribution activities – which had previously contributed around $0.2mn of annual operating profit – and dealing with well-documented semiconductor supply chain issues.

The $1.2mn (£1mn) acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in PSK, an Israeli developer, manufacturer and integrator of communication systems and monitoring systems for the country’s defence market, proved a master stroke. Having successfully integrated the business after acquiring it in January 2022, PSK subsequently landed a $10mn contract with the Israeli Ministry of Defence, its contribution more than offsetting the loss of earnings from MTI’s Russian operations, which were sold in March 2022.