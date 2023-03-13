/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

A lowly rated technology group offering a prospective 5.5% yield

Higher government military spend, water scarcity and the growth of 5G networks are all supportive of an Israeli-based technology group
A lowly rated technology group offering a prospective 5.5% yield
March 13, 2023
  • Pre-tax profit up 5 per cent to $4.3mn on 7 per cent higher revenue of $46.3mn
  • Strong growth in Summit electronics and antenna divisions
  • Price increases at Mottech water management business to improve its profitability

Israel-based technology group MTI Wireless Edge (MWE:48p) delivered a robust set of annual results despite facing currency headwinds, exiting its Russian electronic distribution activities – which had previously contributed around $0.2mn of annual operating profit – and dealing with well-documented semiconductor supply chain issues.

The $1.2mn (£1mn) acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in PSK, an Israeli developer, manufacturer and integrator of communication systems and monitoring systems for the country’s defence market, proved a master stroke. Having successfully integrated the business after acquiring it in January 2022, PSK subsequently landed a $10mn contract with the Israeli Ministry of Defence, its contribution more than offsetting the loss of earnings from MTI’s Russian operations, which were sold in March 2022.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data