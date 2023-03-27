A high-growth disruptor with a very low rating

2022 results ahead of previously upgraded expectations

Double-digit earnings upgrades for 2023

Strategic acquisitions announced alongside results

Aim-traded fintech payments group Equals (EQLS:88.5p), a leading challenger brand in banking and payments, has delivered annual results ahead of market estimates and an eye-catching first-quarter trading update that prompted analysts to upgrade their earnings estimates yet again.

Buoyed by 33 per cent revenue growth in international payments (accounting for half of total revenue), and a standout performance from the large enterprises solutions business (more than trebled revenue to £15.6mn to account for 23 per cent of total revenue, up from 12 per cent in 2021), group revenue surged by 58 per cent to £69.7mn. In turn, average revenue per day jumped from £174,300 to £278,700.