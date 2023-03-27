Our screen of screens is beating its benchmark

On one level, modern portfolio theory relies on a complex mathematical model involving calculations for asset weighting, expected returns, risks, capital asset pricing and return variance. On another, it reflects a simple premise, which is that if two portfolios offer the same return, but one carries more risk, investors should prefer the less risky one. Two maxims follow: that increased risk must be rewarded by higher returns, and that any one asset should be seen not for its own risk and reward trade-off, but for how it affects the risk and reward balance of the overall portfolio.

The theory was first conceived in 1952 by the economist Harry Markowitz, who won a Nobel Prize for his work in the field. What is less well known is how its author invested his own cash. Instead of following his method, Markowitz chose to minimise his future regret at large possible stock market losses by splitting his savings equally between bonds and stocks.

As Brian Christian and Tom Griffiths note in Algorithms to Live By, the story could be presented as the Nobel Prize winner’s irrational adoption of a mental shortcut. Instead, Christian and Griffiths write that “it’s precisely because of the complexity of real life that a simple heuristic might in fact be the rational solution”.