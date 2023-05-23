A heat pump provider with a bargain share price

52 per cent higher revenue of £55.1mn in 12 months to 31 January 2023

Annual pre-tax profit up 79 per cent to £10.1mn

Record EPS of 25.6p and 20 per cent higher pay-out of 1.2p

Record order book of £130mn

Share price falls heavily on news of reduced profit margin guidance

Eneraqua Technologies (ETP:168p) is a provider of heating and hot water heat pump systems. The group also delivers water efficiency upgrades for utilities and commercial clients such as hotels and care homes. Decarbonisation is a megatrend as new building and emissions regulations are making inefficient and older heating systems redundant.

In the UK, heat pumps have been a particular focus of the UK government in its move to reduce CO2 emissions by 78 per cent by 2035 and cut the country’s exposure to international fossil fuel markets. Eneraqua is well placed to take advantage of the forecast 41 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in heat pump installations over the next five years as it offers solutions based on its patented Control HL2024 family of products, which improve the performance of heating and water systems, thus saving customers money. The technology also reduces water wastage and improves end-user experience by reducing the fluctuations in flow rates that occur in systems. In public and private commercial buildings, Control Flow HL2024 helps reduce water and carbon emissions, thus contributing to decarbonisation programmes.