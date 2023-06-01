A unique property company with a first-mover advantage

Arguably, Workspace (WKP) has a unique offering in the world of commercial real estate: it is the only real estate investment trust (Reit) that is also a fully-fledged flexible office landlord.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Unique business model

Wide discount to NAV

Values held up amid downturn

Large target market Bear points High gearing

Vulnerable to recession

British Land (BLND) and Land Securities (LAND) own a lot of offices and they let some of them flexibly, but their exposure to this niche is diluted by the many other types of property they hold. Derwent London (DLN), Helical (HCL) and Great Portland Estates (GPE) only own offices: they let some on flexible terms, but by no means all of them. WeWork (US:WE) and IWG (IWG) only provide flexible offices, but they are not landlords.