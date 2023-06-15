A debt-laden airline that won't meet its sky-high ambitions

“Move fast and break things” was a questionable enough motto even for an up-and-coming social media company such as Facebook. But it would be a particularly bad example for an airline to set.
Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Operational headwinds easing
- Possible takeover target
Bear points
- Danger in expansion plans
- Competition in Middle East
- Heavily indebted
And while it was obviously not management’s intention for Wizz Air (WIZZ) to deliver a sub-par performance as it attempted to race out of a period of pandemic-linked disruption, to many of its UK customers things must have seemed pretty broken last summer.