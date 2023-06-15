/
A debt-laden airline that won't meet its sky-high ambitions

The low-cost airline’s push for growth brings a risk to its profit margin targets
June 15, 2023

“Move fast and break things” was a questionable enough motto even for an up-and-coming social media company such as Facebook. But it would be a particularly bad example for an airline to set. 

Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Operational headwinds easing
  • Possible takeover target
Bear points
  • Danger in expansion plans
  • Competition in Middle East
  • Heavily indebted

And while it was obviously not management’s intention for Wizz Air (WIZZ) to deliver a sub-par performance as it attempted to race out of a period of pandemic-linked disruption, to many of its UK customers things must have seemed pretty broken last summer. 

