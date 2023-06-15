A debt-laden airline that won't meet its sky-high ambitions

“Move fast and break things” was a questionable enough motto even for an up-and-coming social media company such as Facebook. But it would be a particularly bad example for an airline to set.

Tip style Sell Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Operational headwinds easing

Possible takeover target Bear points Danger in expansion plans

Competition in Middle East

Heavily indebted

And while it was obviously not management’s intention for Wizz Air (WIZZ) to deliver a sub-par performance as it attempted to race out of a period of pandemic-linked disruption, to many of its UK customers things must have seemed pretty broken last summer.