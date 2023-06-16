How to invest in your local area

Enterprise investment schemes have multiple tax advantages

Other options include peer-to-peer lending and community shares

These investments are suitable for a portion of your portfolio where ethical motivations matter more than returns

Investors typically make the bulk of their returns far away from home. Even if you only invest in companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, you are unlikely to see what difference your money makes in any direct way. But that does not mean that you cannot use a portion of your portfolio to support local projects and help your community thrive.

There are a variety of ways to invest in smaller, local businesses. But with few exceptions, they tend to be high-risk investments suitable for high-net-worth individuals. A lot of small and medium-sized businesses fail and others simply never make money, so if you choose to go ahead, you must be prepared for the risk of losing your capital.