This cash-rich financial firm is still on a modest rating

Half year EPS up 58 per cent to 8.9p

Momentum continuing into second half

Full-year EPS estimate of 23.6p (2.4 per cent upgrade), implies 14 per cent year-on-year growth

15 per cent forecast growth in dividend to 10.4p per share

Middlesbrough-based financial services group Ramsdens (RFX: 257.5p) is firing on all cylinders, so much so that analysts at house broker Liberum Capital have upgraded their earnings forecasts for the fifth time in the past year. The upgrade cycle is underpinned by multiple profit drivers, not least of which is the ongoing cost of living crisis.

For instance, the group’s pawnbroking business has seen increased demand from both new and existing customers, helping the pledge book to increase 13 per cent year-on-year to a record high of £9.7mn. Management reports record high lending in both January and March, but with loan-to-value on plain gold less than two-thirds of the gold price and the median loan around £170, lending quality is not being sacrificed.