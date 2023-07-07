Equals in line for further earnings upgrades

43 per cent growth in first-half revenue to record £45mn

Gross margin up from 47 to 50 per cent

Average revenue per day hits all-time high of £363,000

20 per cent full-year cash profit margin guidance, up from 17.4 per cent in 2022

Aim-traded fintech payments group Equals (EQLS:100p), a leading challenger for banking and payments, has released a bullish pre-close trading update that opens the possibility of earnings upgrades at the interim results on 12 September.

Average revenue per day increased 42 per cent to £363,000 year on year and at a 3 percentage point higher gross margin of 50 per cent, implying first-half gross profit of £22.5mn on revenue of £45mn, up from £14.8mn and £31.4mn, respectively, in the first half of 2022. The combination of rising revenue and margin expansion explains why profits from the operationally geared business continue to outpace revenue growth. This is not being priced in.