Why is RBG one of the lowest-rated stocks in London?

- Disposal of litigation funding arm LionFish
- Net debt forecasts lowered
- Share price bounces 13 per cent
- 2023 PE ratio of 3.8 and dividend yield of 14.8 per cent
- Sector now attracting private equity interest
RBG (RBGP:30.5p), a professional services group that encompasses London’s mid-tier law firms Rosenblatt and Memery Crystal and corporate finance boutique Convex Capital, has completed the disposal of its litigation funding arm, LionFish.
The divestment reduces RBG’s exposure to third-party litigation funding commitments and not a minute too soon after the subsidiary lost two court cases, missed profit guidance that led to January’s profit warning and resulted in a £4mn non-cash impairment change in the 2022 accounts.