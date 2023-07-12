Why is RBG one of the lowest-rated stocks in London?

Disposal of litigation funding arm LionFish

Net debt forecasts lowered

Share price bounces 13 per cent

2023 PE ratio of 3.8 and dividend yield of 14.8 per cent

Sector now attracting private equity interest

RBG (RBGP:30.5p), a professional services group that encompasses London’s mid-tier law firms Rosenblatt and Memery Crystal and corporate finance boutique Convex Capital, has completed the disposal of its litigation funding arm, LionFish.

The divestment reduces RBG’s exposure to third-party litigation funding commitments and not a minute too soon after the subsidiary lost two court cases, missed profit guidance that led to January’s profit warning and resulted in a £4mn non-cash impairment change in the 2022 accounts.