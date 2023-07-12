/
Why is RBG one of the lowest-rated stocks in London?

Shares are rated on a 53 per cent discount to net asset value and could park interest for a takeover
July 12, 2023
  • Disposal of litigation funding arm LionFish
  • Net debt forecasts lowered
  • Share price bounces 13 per cent
  • 2023 PE ratio of 3.8 and dividend yield of 14.8 per cent
  • Sector now attracting private equity interest

RBG (RBGP:30.5p), a professional services group that encompasses London’s mid-tier law firms Rosenblatt and Memery Crystal and corporate finance boutique Convex Capital, has completed the disposal of its litigation funding arm, LionFish.

The divestment reduces RBG’s exposure to third-party litigation funding commitments and not a minute too soon after the subsidiary lost two court cases, missed profit guidance that led to January’s profit warning and resulted in a £4mn non-cash impairment change in the 2022 accounts.

