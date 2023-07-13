How our 'Ideas of the Year' are holding up

With a little over half of the year done and dusted, now seems a good moment to check in on our Ideas of the Year 2023, which we published on 5 January

When we selected the ideas, at the end of 2022, a few things were apparent. First, higher rates were real, climbing, and set to stay. As a result, rapidly tightening monetary policy had raised the odds of a recession over the coming 12 months. And lastly, in the wake of the mad rush to the stock market exit doors that had characterised 2022, some company valuations were looking bombed out.

But mindful of a key trend of the pandemic years, and the decade that came before it, there was the nagging sense that investors could not afford to exclude quality and technology names from their holdings – even as valuations appeared stretched, and pessimism was becoming entrenched.