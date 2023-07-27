/
Simon Thompson: Supreme Court ruling has major ramifications for how litigation funders structure their deals
Litigation funders LCM and RBG digest court ruling
July 27, 2023

The Supreme Court has ruled that litigation funding falls within the definition of ‘claims management services’ which includes ‘the provision of financial services or assistance’ in the Compensation Act 2006. The judges ruled that as the arrangements had been entered into without satisfying conditions for damages-based agreements, they are unenforceable if entered within the UK. 

The decision could impact UK litigation funding arrangements where the funders’ interest or return is calculated as a percentage of the Courts award. However, the International Legal Finance Association and Association of Litigation Funders of England and Wales has stressed that the ruling would only impact how legal finance agreements are structured, so that they comply with the regulations.

For instance, Litigation Capital Management (LIT: 87p), an asset manager specialising in funding disputes, structures contracts so that its return is calculated as a rising multiple of invested capital over time. Therefore, its arrangements are unaffected by the Supreme Court’s judgment.

