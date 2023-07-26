/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds & inv trusts

Why investors can no longer ignore climate risk

Sometimes the impact on the stock market isn't always obvious, but that will soon start to change
Why investors can no longer ignore climate risk
July 26, 2023
  • Climate change is a 'systemic risk' that will affect every company
  • Time horizon uncertainty makes it hard to plan for
  • It also creates opportunities you may not want to miss

Europe is going through one of its worst heatwaves on record, but there is still no precise relationship between climate change and investment returns. The MSCI Europe index was up 1.8 per cent in the month to 19 July; factors such as economic growth and inflation have a much bigger impact on the stock market than how sweltering it is in Italy or Spain, even if the latter can ultimately influence the former.

If you do not believe that environmental factors should influence your investment decisions, or are (understandably) sceptical of your ability to make a difference, ignoring the effects of climate change when managing your portfolio can seem like the obvious choice. However, it is not necessarily the wisest.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data