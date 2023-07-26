Why investors can no longer ignore climate risk

Climate change is a 'systemic risk' that will affect every company

Time horizon uncertainty makes it hard to plan for

It also creates opportunities you may not want to miss

Europe is going through one of its worst heatwaves on record, but there is still no precise relationship between climate change and investment returns. The MSCI Europe index was up 1.8 per cent in the month to 19 July; factors such as economic growth and inflation have a much bigger impact on the stock market than how sweltering it is in Italy or Spain, even if the latter can ultimately influence the former.

If you do not believe that environmental factors should influence your investment decisions, or are (understandably) sceptical of your ability to make a difference, ignoring the effects of climate change when managing your portfolio can seem like the obvious choice. However, it is not necessarily the wisest.