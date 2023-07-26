Funds to buy to make a social impact

Social impact investments generally aim to produce social and environmental impacts alongside a financial return

Many of the funds available try to get this exposure via listed equities

It's hard to assess what difference they make and likely returns because many are relatively new launches

If you don’t just want to generate a return but also make a positive difference, one area to explore could be social impact investing. This doesn’t have such a high profile as environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. Social impact investing has been described by The Global Impact Investing Network, a non-profit organisation which aims to increase the scale and effectiveness of impact investing, as investments "made with the intention to generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact alongside a financial return".

UK social investment bank Big Society Capital says that “social impact is an approach to investing that seeks to tackle social issues, generating positive social impact alongside financial returns. It involves directly or indirectly investing in organisations or projects that have a social mission or focus, with the goal of creating positive change in the world.”