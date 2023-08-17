There's more to come from this resilient recruiter

Net fee income (NFI) declines 1 per cent to £43.6mn

Annual pre-tax profit surges 10-fold to £2.5mn and beats forecasts by 38 per cent

Net cash rises 75 per cent to £21mn (66p)

2.5p-a-share final dividend and 2.5p-a-share special dividend

Share price rises 7 per cent

Gattaca (GATC:104p), the specialist science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) recruitment business, has reported a major earnings’ beat.

In the 12 months to 31 July 2023, the group increased underlying pre-tax profit 10-fold to £2.5mn, significantly above Equity Development’s £1.8mn estimate. The outperformance was driven by a combination of cost savings and exiting low-margin contracts. So, although NFI from contract work (72 per cent of the business mix) was broadly flat year on year, the focus on the quality of earnings and margin meant that operating profit surged.