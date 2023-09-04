Another upgrade, another reason to buy Ashtead

First-half pre-tax profit surges 87 per cent to £14.3mn

40 per cent organic revenue growth

Underlying EPS up 71 per cent to 14.2p

Trading comfortably above full-year earnings expectations

Leading subsea rentals and services group Ashtead Technology (AT.:408p) has delivered yet another set of eye-catching results that prompted another round of earnings upgrades. The independent company supports the installation, inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), and decommissioning of infrastructure across the offshore energy industry.

Increased activity offshore and the emergence of the energy trilemma, a three-way push-pull of energy security, affordability and sustainability, are playing firmly to Ashtead’s strengths. First-half revenue increased 57 per cent to a record £49.8mn, buoyed by 74 per cent growth in offshore renewable revenue (accounting for a third of the total) and 50 per cent higher offshore oil and gas revenue (two-thirds of group revenue).