Profit from medtech growth with this undervalued stock

Royalty agreement in Asia worth up to $55mn

$15mn order starts shipments to the US

Fundraises bolster working capital

Belluscura (BELL:48p), a leading medical device developer focused on lightweight and portable oxygen enrichment technology, has entered a significant exclusive licence, marketing and distribution agreement with its global manufacturing partner, InnoMax Medical Technology.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, InnoMax has acquired the exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute Belluscura's award-winning X-PLOR portable oxygen concentrator (POC) in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore. In addition to the X-PLOR, the agreement will include the DISCOV-R, the company's next-generation dual-flow POC.